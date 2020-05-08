To The Daily Sun:
Thank you, thank you, thank you to the City of Laconia and Department of Public Works for the installation of new flashing directional signs at the blind curve on Watson/Scenic road. Hopefully these signs will alert and slow both automobile and motorcycle drivers/riders and save lives. Well done!
Berniece Sullivan
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.