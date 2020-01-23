To The Daily Sun,
I am retired in my 80th year and an independent voter.
In 2015, I became more aware of politics. I did research on the happenings and the people participating in the national electoral process. What I perceived made me very concerned about our country’s future. I voted in the 2016 primary and for the first time ever I did not vote for either of the major parties’ candidates running for president in the general election. I did not trust either candidate.
I have become a VERY strong Bernie Sanders supporter. Bernie’s political history has shown me that, for the majority of his political life, he has been elected to office in the state of Vermont as an Independent. Research showed me that he is a man who does not waiver in his conviction to work with and for the people of our country. His platform as a Democratic candidate is the same as before he joined the Democratic party.
The existing power structure in our country, including the DNC (my opinion), does not want Bernie to become our president.
The words liberal and a socialist have been used to describe his political agenda. Bernie describes himself as a Democratic Socialist, which appeals to me.
The following describes a Democratic Socialist’s beliefs:
A Democratic Socialist believes in a capitalistic system with restraints that prevent excessive capitalism. Democratic Socialists believe that taxes should benefit the economy, society, and create opportunities for everyone. A Democratic Socialist is not a Marxist Socialist or a communist. Examples of the types of services that fit the description of democratic socialism includes fire departments, schools, libraries, etc.
Bernie’s lifelong mission is service to the citizens of our country. He has the energy, experience, and knowledge required for the responsibilities of the president of the United States.
Donna Lawler
Gilford
