To The Daily Sun,
OLD, white man Bernie Sanders announced his candidacy for the presidency this week. Hillary lost in 2016. Democrats are sure it's because she didn’t BRIBE enough people with FREE stuff. It is BRIBERY by all that defines the word BRIBERY. Bribery is where your asked to exchange your THINKING power for an ENTITLEMENT mirage where someone else supplies you the opulence of a lifestyle you want , but you weren't smart enough or capable to provide it to yourself. It's FREELOADING off the "economic good" other people create. You want to be a FREE LOADER but you don’t want anyone to see it.
Bernie Sanders didn’t create one drop of what he demands to hand out. The only thing Bernie creates is BS. He's a fraud, a mirage seller and dream peddler looking for easy prey, seeking a FREE LUNCH paid for by others. Bernie Sanders well recognizes your WEAKNESS of character. In fact, he hopes to reach the White House riding a pale horse of human frailties.
None of it works unless you believe YOUR HARMING only the RICH. That's why at every Bernie pep rally, the rich are DEMONIZED and assailed from start to finish. Bernie HATES the rich. He wants you to hate them even more. It is essential if he is to succeed in his CON. That’s how people can accept being FREE LOADERS, living off other's work. They must be certain it’s the RICH they are harming. When you WANT to believe something you're easy to FOOL. Your clay in the hands of a CON MAN of Bernie's ability.
If Bernie's ideas were so good why does Vermont have to BRIBE people with thousands of dollars to move in while it has among the highest per capita tax burdens of any state in the entire country. It why they MOVE OUT.
A little education: In 1983, the BOTTOM 90 percent of Americans were burdened to pay 51 percent of all income tax collected in America. By 2017 that number had dropped to just 35 percent. The per capita tax burden of paying the cost of government on the bottom 90 percent has dropped by almost a THIRD in the past 35 years. The rich shoulder an ever greater cost of government, to the point they carry more Americans on their backs than ever. That LIKELY includes YOU. If that isn't a free lunch what is? And in a country with low tax rates, where half the country pays NO income taxes at all.
The top 1 percent in America pay 40 percent of all income taxes collected when they don’t represent near 40 percent of the total earnings. Is that fair? The top 1 percent pay more in income taxes here than any other country on earth. We still have SLIME BALLS, CON JOBS and BS ARTISTS like Bernie traveling the country yelling at the top of their lungs we need to HATE the RICH MORE. The real SCUM BALL in all this is Bernie. The HATE peddler who creates NOTHING.
Tony Boutin
Gilford
It was so funny when Hillary stole the nomination from him with her Super Delegates.
