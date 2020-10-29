To The Daily Sun,
Senator Angus King (I-ME) was just interviewed on MSNBC and CNN. He made valid points about what is in our Constitution. His statement used military as an example. The Air Force is not mentioned in the U.S. Constitution, so this branch of service is “illegal.” This might sound simplistic, but the point is that Judge Amy Coney Barrett strictly follows the Constitution. As her mentor Scalia demonstrated time and again, she will follow the words of the Constitution without exception.
Soon, Judge Barrett will be ensconced on the Supreme Court by the party holding the Senate majority. A travesty of justice, one of the three “equal” branches of our government will have an overwhelming Conservative advantage to decide and rule on cases brought before them. The consequences have the potential of devastating ALL rulings and previously settled law. Ruth Bader Ginsberg’s legacy may be wiped out slowly but surely. Will LGBTQ lose their right to marry? Will corporate money continue unabated to purchase the elections in this country? Will the three co-equal branches of government simply become fodder for a tyrannical ruler here in the United States?
The ACLU, the Southern Poverty Law Center, and other watchdog groups will be busy defending Americans against injustices. If Joe Biden wins the election, he’ll have every RIGHT to expand (Republican phrasing: “court packing”) the number of Justices to "sit" on the Court! This much discussed maneuver has now become a necessity. Remember that for the first 80 years of its existence, the Supreme Court fluctuated in size from as few as five to as many as 10 before settling at the current number in 1869.
This is why Republicans have bulldozed through Judge Barrett’s confirmation. They know that if the balance of power changes next week, that their “power grab” is over. This is the grim reality when modern Republicans are the majority – lying, cheating, and stealing our democracy. Elections are our right and the only way we have a loud and clear voice in this country’s future. The question is this: Are we going to accept this GOP travesty, or be part of the majority for needed change?
Trump has shown he doesn’t deserve another four years. His term has led to complete chaos, as well as a total lack of integrity while our government (and reputation) goes the way of Trump’s businesses – straight down the toilet.
Bernadette Loesch
Laconia
