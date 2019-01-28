To The Daily Sun,
It was something of a shock to learn from Ms. Behrendt Estes' letter that the Berlin Wall did not work. She claims that she grew up nearby but apparently does not understand that the wall was not designed to keep people OUT of communist East Germany but to keep them IN! And from that perspective it worked extremely well. Very few people were able to cross the wall; most who attempted it were shot by the guards in the watchtowers and, if not killed instantly, were usually allowed to bleed to death, with film of the event televised, as a warning to anyone else who might try it. People from other parts of Europe were NOT trying to enter East Germany in their thousands the way people are trying to enter the U.S. via Mexico.
The Berlin wall DID work, and, as a LEGAL immigrant and naturalized US citizen I believe a wall/fence/barrier, etc, across the southern border IS necessary. And, as far as I know, nobody is suggesting that anyone who wants to leave the U.S. will be prevented from doing so.
D. M. Williamson
Laconia
It is estimated that around 60,000 people a month are crossing the border illegally. fifteen thousand a week almost the entire population of Laconia EVERY WEEK. Mostly young men with no job skills and little english language skills. How are they going to help America prosper? Build the Wall!
Until they turn....
