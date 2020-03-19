To The Daily Sun,
It's a wonder the human race hasn't wiped itself out long ago.
At the grocery today, I saw a woman sneeze three times into her bare hands. Then saw her at the checkout with bottles of soda and cash in her hands. The checkout guy then handles the bottles and cash, then handles someone else's items, then gives the germy cash to someone else as change, etc, etc.....
And we all thought Michael Jackson was weird for wearing a facemask. Yikes.
Ben Roubin
Center Harbor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.