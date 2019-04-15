To The Daily Sun,
On Wednesday I went to pick up my mail, when I noticed water bubbling through a crack at the end of my driveway. I was hoping it was just runoff, but it sure looked a lot like a water main leak that happened three years ago across the street, to my neighbors’ house. I checked it again in the morning, temps went down that night, but the bubbling was still happening. I made my call to Belmont water dept at 8:30, but could only leave a message.
I got off work early Thursday; it didn’t look like I had got a response, I was about to head down to the town hall to see what gives, when about 2:30, the water department truck shows up, and leaks was established to be the problem.
Within an hour, a backhoe, a dump truck and a crew of about 5 to 6 men were working on it. They worked till the leak was repaired, only lost water for about ½ hour. They left at about 7 p.m. They were back first thing in the morning, filling in the hole. They kept me informed on everything.
We don’t always have the opportunity to thank these public servants, but I was impressed. Thank you, Belmont Water Dept., you’re awesome.
Steven Belcher
Belmont
