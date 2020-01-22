To The Daily Sun,
U-turn at that corner? If not illegal, it is stupid!
Perhaps expensive road improvements tying up the intersection for a year or so is not the optimal solution. Morning commuters such as I (was for many years) through that intersection don’t seem to have problems.
Perhaps surveillance cameras would be a better solution. Of course, some people feel that the cameras are an invasion of privacy. One can’t help but to think that these are the people who like to run red lights. After all, nobody is complaining (that I have heard of) about body cameras on police officers.
In conclusion, the problem may well be the occasional bad driver, not the road … personal responsibility for one’s actions, not group responsibility, so I don’t see road improvements as a viable solution.
Richard Gilson
Belmont
