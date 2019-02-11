To The Daily Sun,
I am not a citizen of Belmont but if I were I know who I’d be supporting for selectmen, and that is Jon Pike. I have known this man for more than 30 years. This is a man who not only supports the Town of Belmont but quietly does a lot of things for the communities around Belmont.
I refer to Jon as the mayor of Belmont. People with issues come to his house, see him in a store or a restaurant. I serve as the Merrimack County sheriff and his phone rings more than mine does. I have personally witnessed his helping of many people. He has been a selectman and understands what service to the people is all about.
I will be asking all of my friends in the Town of Belmont to support Jon Pike for selectmen. (I ask all the readers of this fine paper as well, THANK YOU).
Scott Hilliard
Northfield
