To The Daily Sun,
I encourage all Belmont residents to come out to Belmont’s Deliberative Session this Saturday, Feb. 1, to support Article 2 on the town meeting ballot. This article would raise and appropriate $3.5 million to construct a new police station on the site of the existing Corner Meeting House at Fuller and Sargent streets in Belmont Village.
For the past two years, I have served on a citizen committee that studied all town-owned buildings and worked with our town departments and a highly regarded architecture and planning firm to figure out how we could use the property we own more efficiently to meet the needs of town residents for the next 20 years and beyond in a cost-effective way. Our recommendations formed the basis for Article 2, which is unanimously supported by our committee, the town’s budget committee, the police chief, and the board of selectmen.
Some residents have voiced concerns over tearing down the Corner Meeting House. We appreciate these concerns. However, we are currently in a situation where we own several buildings that are not being put to good use, while our town departments have woefully inadequate space in which to do their jobs, and we as taxpayers are needlessly paying for the upkeep of underutilized buildings. Article 2 will enable our police department to operate without interruption during construction, will result in a police station that meets our needs and can accommodate future expansion if necessary, and will reduce the number of buildings that we pay to maintain.
The members of our committee will be available on-site at the high school starting at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday morning to answer questions before you head into the Deliberative Session at 10. We will have pictures of the proposed police station and handouts with additional background information.
If you can’t make it on Saturday, please go to the town’s website belmontnh.org and click on the “Projects” tab to find information about Town Buildings and Facilities.
Carmen Lorentz
Belmont
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.