To The Daily Sun,
The Facility Strategy Committee invites the Belmont community to an update on town buildings on January 10. We have been studying the best use of town-owned buildings and want to share what we've learned and get advice from the community. This meeting will be held at Belmont High School at 6:30 p.m.
We appreciate the support of voters last March for a Space and Feasibility Study and need community input to complete the study and create a strategy for all town buildings for the next 20 years. Options for the Police Department and Town Hall are one of the key areas we'll discuss at the meeting. We look forward to getting your advice and suggestions.
Belmont Facility Strategy Committee
Tom Garfield, Donna Hepp, Carmen Lorenz and Pret Tuthill
