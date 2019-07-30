To The Daily Sun,
The Belknap Mill has just finished an amazing month of family activities in Riverside Rotary Park! Throughout the month of July, the Belknap Mill partnered with several area businesses, Lakes Region educational centers and community organizations to bring the art of play into the park for kids of all ages. We are very grateful to the following groups for joining us for our first annual Kids in the Park series: Downtown Gym, Cassandra Prescott (Yoga), Cactus Head Puppets, Ben Low (Tai Chi), Petals in the Pines (Donna Miller), Kiwanis K.A.R.E.S, Beyond the Belt, Rob DuQuette (Kind Kids Music), Jr. Jazzercise (Jennifer MacDonald), Squam Lakes Science Center, Tekla Frates (YOUrGA), and Larry Frates Creates (Magic & Cartooning). The 2019 Kids in the Park series was sponsored by Laconia Kiwanis. We encourage you to visit these businesses and organizations to take advantage of the events and opportunities they offer throughout the year.
Our programming, for all ages, will continue to grow with the help and collaboration we receive consistently from our community neighbors. THANK YOU!
We look forward to seeing you at our upcoming programs; Arts in the Park Sock Hop with the Rockin’ Daddios (Sept. 6), Franco-American Exhibit (September), Laconia Multicultural Festival (Sept. 7), and Laconia Pumpkin Fest (Oct. 18 & 19).
Tara Shore
Program & Operations Manager
Belknap Mill
