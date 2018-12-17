To The Daily Sun,
Each year the Belknap Mill is aglow with over 100 lights adorning its windows in celebration of the season. This year, the Belknap Mill wishes to thank the following generous donors for supporting programming through the inaugural Light-A-Light, where individuals and businesses donated to sponsor a candle light! Programming is sure to shine brightly in 2019!
2018 Light-A-Light Sponsors: Joe Adrignola and our Friends at One Mill Plaza, Jennifer Anderson, *Dedicated to Gerry Smith, Anonymous, *In memory of Stewart Ramsay, Kathy Calvin, Kim & Jason Caldwell, Franklin Savings Bank, Peter & Jane Karagianis, *Dedicated to Peter & Lydia Karagianis, Matthew Lahey, Marilyn Lynch, Suzanne Perley, Fran Prentice, *Dedicated to Jennifer Anderson, Karen Prior, *Dedicated to Belknap Mill Staff, David Stamps, Carol Twomey, *Dedicated to John Twomey, Brian & Jane Twomey and Westcott Law.
The Belknap Mill is dedicated to its mission to providing a historic gathering space to celebrate the Lakes Region's heritage thorugh the arts, history and civic engagement.
Tara Shore, Operations & Program Manager
Belknap Mill
Laconia
