To The Daily Sun,
Our place matters.
Mills were once the heart of the city, driving economy and encouraging innovative advances in technology and urban development. These mills lined the banks of rivers, densely clustered to enhance efficiency and providing unique character to the city. They were non-stop engines of production in an era where regulations were few and civil rights were minimal, masking the beauty, ingenuity and character of the structures behind a layer of soot.
Our Laconia was not much different than that; more mills than one could count along the banks of the Winnipesaukee River, with the never-ending drone of engines and turbines pulsing creating a real heartbeat of the city. Slowly these mills went quiet; windows dark forever and doors permanently closed. Many were then demolished during the urban renewal project of downtown Laconia, and with the crumbling structures, part of our city’s identity was stripped away.
Today, very few of the mills still stand, but those that remain serve new purposes for the community, having adapted to the changing times. One such mill remains wholly dedicated to the community and to emboldening the culture and heritage of our community. The Belknap Mill proudly welcomes all members of the community and the region through its doors, and has done so every day of its nearly two hundred years of service. There have been hard times for the mill, but the doors have never permanently closed, continuing to be a leader in the preservation movement throughout the state with a vibrant community rallied to the cause.
The Belknap Mill is more than a structure; it is the physical heartbeat of Laconia; it is a part of our city that has always remained true. We stand now at the brink of a complete evolution – both for the Belknap Mill and the City of Laconia. This is what change looks like; all of us coming together in support, working towards a stronger and fuller life, and proving why our place matters to the world.
Sincerely,
Belknap Mill Board of Directors:
Allison Ambrose
Jennifer Anderson
Kathy Calvin
Jill Desruisseaux
Andrew Hosmer
Martin Hough
Peter Karagianis
Jackie Vickery
