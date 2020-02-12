To The Daily Sun,
As the new executive director for Belknap House, I want to share how incredibly awe-inspiring these past four months have been on the job and being a part of this greater Laconia community.
Belknap House reopened in October, and will remain open as a year-round family shelter. Beginning on day one, through Thanksgiving, Christmas, and into this new year, generosity, kindness, concern, and joy have continuously flowed through our doors at 200 Court St. in Laconia. Individuals — young and old, caring families, service-minded students, concerned business owners, committed resource agency workers, compassionate faith community members, devoted service organization partners, and dedicated school personnel have come to Belknap House in support of the families we serve. It has been an extraordinary experience and genuinely inspiring.
As I move deeper into the work of maintaining connections with friends of Belknap House, and cultivating new sources of funding, there’s not more than a day or so that goes by without me thinking of the many kindnesses that have been shared. Our mission of providing families in Belknap County a safe shelter during homelessness, and empowering them to become self-sufficient through providing educational opportunities and local resource agency support, is possible because of you — beginning on day one. A huge shout-out of gratitude goes out to each of you! Thank you for infusing kindness into this community and the work we do and inspiring me as I move forward. Thank you for standing for the value of our family members and what they have to offer — there really are no words.
Please continue to stop by for a visit, and tour the House you help make happen.
Paula Ferenc
Laconia
