To The Daily Sun,
Beware of the wolf in sheep’s clothing. The Senate budget hearings will begin next week. Within that budget are several bills that do not belong. Among them, in HB 2 line 76 is what was once HB 544. Failing to get any ground in committee, “Divisive Concepts” was slipped into the budget and has no place there. The legislation has been the topic of conversation lately. The “analysis” of this bill reads, “This bill defines and prohibits the dissemination of certain divisive concepts related to sex and race in state contracts, grants, and training programs,” but this is anything but anti-racism legislation, in fact it is pro-white exceptionalism. While it sounds innocent, this bill would censor employers who have contracts with the state to train their employees or teachers to teach their students about slavery, racism, or sexism. This ideology is in line with that of our most recent former president as was outlined in his 1776 report and should be of great concern to everyone.
Racism will not go away if we just pretend it is not there. The slaves did not volunteer to come to the U.S. to be bludgeoned and beaten by their “masters.” There is a reason we STILL need anti-lynching legislation. The Asian hate we have seen recently should sound the alarm, not only is racism part of our past, but it is also present today. The U.S. is a great country, but we are not without faults. Recognizing that and showing our children that we can learn from our mistakes only makes our country stronger and our children need to know this. Some of our representatives have admitted in previous letters to the editor to be hell bent on white exceptionalism, HB 544 is an example of this. Ask your state representatives how they voted on this bill but also remember that in the end they ALL voted to send HB 2 through to the Senate.
It is not too late to oppose this terrible legislation, hearings for HB 1 and HB 2 are Tuesday, May 4, beginning at 1 p.m. They are open to the public via Zoom: zoom.us/j/95006733265. You can also oppose this legislation or sign up to testify at the General Court’s website: gencourt.state.nh.us/remotecommittee/senate.aspx. Click on May 4, choose “Senate Finance,” and then “HB 2.” Although there are two times posted you only need to do this for one instance. Also, please call or write your state Senator and ask them to oppose the inclusion of HB 544 (HB 2 line 76) in the budget.
Lynn Thomas, co-chair, Belknap County Democrats & chair, Meredith Democrats
Johnna Davis, co-chair, Belknap County Democrats & chair, Gilford Democrats
Sue Allison, chair, Barnstead Democrats
Quinn Golden, chair, Alton Democrats
Don House, chair, Belmont Democrats
Lew Henry, co-chair, Gilmanton Democrats
Leslie Smith, co-chair, Gilmanton Democrats
Catharine Farkas, chair, Sanbornton Democrats
Lucinda Hope, chair, Tilton Democrats
