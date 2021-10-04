To The Daily Sun,
And now for the good news! All across Belknap County, hundreds of volunteers are donating their time and talent to make a difference for our environment and communities. Those volunteers deserve our thanks.
A special Belknap County volunteer recognition event and volunteers job fair on Sept. 19, at Gunstock showcased local conservation and food assistance programs. The Belknap County Conservation District hosted this event with assistance from the Belknap County Farm Bureau, Belknap Range Trail Tenders, Bolduc Park, Boys and Girls Club, the Community Action Program, CASA, Farm to School, Got Lunch?, Gunstock Mountain Resort, Lake Winnipesaukee Association, NH Lakes, Prescott Farm Environmental Education Center, Society for the Protection of NH Forests, Town Conservation Commissions, Watershed Associations and Volunteer NH. This event launched Belknap Volunteers!, a new county-wide collaborative volunteer network.
Our thanks to all event participants, the volunteer job fair hosts and demonstrations, and speakers Dr. Shanita Williams, Chris Emond of the Boys and Girls Club and Allan Beetle of the WOW Trail and Lake Opechee Association and Mikayla Collins of Volunteer NH. Thanks also to our event supporting sponsors Volunteer NH, Gunstock Mountain Resort, BCCD and Chicobags.
Participation in the job fair makes it clear that more people are looking for volunteer opportunities to help make a difference. That's more good news.
Belknap County Conservation District
Dean Anson, Laconia
Jessica Bailey, Laconia
Donna Hepp, Belmont
Jamie Irving, Meredith
Associates
Earle Chase, Center Barnstead
Ken Kettenring, New Hampton
Gary Maheau, Laconia
Erin Mastine, Gilford
