Now more than ever, Lakes Region residents and visitors are enjoying walking and bicycling on local trails as a welcome break outdoors. The Belknap County Conservation District recognizes completing the 20-mile Winnipesaukee Regional Rail Trail from Lakeport to Franklin as a regional priority. BCCD recommends that Lakes Region Planning Commission assign a top priority to extend the popular WOW-Lake Winnisquam Scenic Trail section to five miles.
Almost half of the Winnipesaukee Regional Rail Trail is completed, but there's a critical five-mile gap in the middle that needs to be filled. A proposed project to extend the WOW-Lake Winnisquam Trail another half mile moves us closer to connecting to 5.1 miles of completed trail in Tilton and Franklin and the 58-mile long Northern Rail Trail. Construction costs to fill this Regional Rail Trail gap between Belmont and Tilton are high, but worth the investment. This project provides public access, a safe traffic crossing on Route 3, and a scenic, 1,200-foot boardwalk trail across a wetland. Since this route parallels the railroad track, it leaves the tracks available for rail transportation. Transportation Alternative Program funding is only available every other year, so this opportunity should not be missed.
The Belknap County Conservation District is in strong support of connecting almost 80 miles of rail trails in our region. Recreation trails provide an opportunity for local people and visitors to experience and learn about nature. We also recognize the importance of outdoor recreation to our quality of life and local economy. A 2019 study by Alta Planning projected the 20-mile Regional Rail Trail would generate $6 million in additional visitor spending, 40-60 new jobs with a 20 year estimate of $67-89 million in total economic benefit.
