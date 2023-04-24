Take time to thank volunteers. They make a difference for all of us. This year, National Volunteer Week ended with Earth Day. Many communities and organizations offered special events. We encourage you to be sure to thank the volunteers.
Volunteers assist in stewardship of the environment and food assistance programs in New Hampshire.
Here are some the Belknap County Conservation District is involved with:
• Seniors from Gilford High School working on conservation projects at Gunstock Mountain Resort.
• Earth Day volunteers sprucing up the Wetland Walk and pollinator plantings and pulling invasive plants at Gunstock.
• Fourth graders at Woodland Heights Elementary School learned about restoring streams and later released trout they raised in the classroom with help from NH Fish & Game and Trout Unlimited.
• Community volunteers including Work Opportunities Unlimited wrapped plants for Spring Plant Sale April 28-30.
• Funding town forest plans in Alton, Belmont and Gilmanton, restoring streams, purchasing of farm equipment for local landowners, and helping fill food pantries through grants written by volunteers.
• Assisting communities and organizations in recruiting volunteers through volunteer coordinators.
Let volunteers know how much you value them.
Dean Anson, Laconia
Donna Hepp, Belmont
Jamie Irving, Meredith
John Plumer, Belmont
Belknap County Conservation District Board of Supervisors
