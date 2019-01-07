To The Daily Sun,
Belknap County's newly elected delegation, led by its chairman’s futile rush to resolve the 2019 annual budget by shifting the responsibility onto the Executive Committee, is promoting nothing more than a lame effort to avoid prosecution of the county commissioners for encumbering money founded on a misconception that the N.H. AG will continue to ignore the commissioners' encumbering of funds absent an appropriation.
Clearly, any money that has been spent from January 1, 2019 to date founded on manifests, approved by the commissioners, is subject to investigation by the N.H. Attorney General as no appropriations exist for 2019. Or is Belknap County special? Other counties which operates on an optional fiscal year basis pursuant to RSA 31:94-a do not have such issues. Rockingham and Coos County takes necessary steps to avoid violation of RSA 24:15.
Due to timing differences, the county operates without an approved operating budget during the months of January, February and part of March. Historical figures demonstrate that the January through March expenses will total approximately $8,900,000.
RSA 24:15 states that no county commissioner or elected or appointed official shall pay, or agree to pay, or incur any liability for the payment of any sum of money for which the county convention has made no appropriation.
Resolution #2: I move that we, the county convention authorize the county to spend up to $8,900,000 for 2019 expenses during the months of January, February, and March in anticipation of the subsequent approval of the 2019 budget. Further that the $8,900,000 be allocated proportionately to the line items based on the 2018 approved net appropriations to fund like operating and personnel expenses in existence as of 12/31/18.
"A motion was made by Representative Hatch, seconded by Representative Merner to approve Resolution #2. The resolution passed by roll call vote 9-0.”
The lack of an AG investigation cannot be ignored. Habitude of violating RSA 24.15 time has come.
Thomas A. Tardif
Laconia
