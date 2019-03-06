To The Daily Sun,
Thank you for publishing the article “Child care crunch: Parents, we have a problem” on February 26.
The article illustrates a problem many of us know too well, child care is increasingly unattainable for families who need it the most. From the high cost to the scarcity of licensed programs, working families with young children face significant barriers to accessing child care. We also know that when a child misses out on early learning, they begin public school at a disadvantage, and many never catch up to their peers.
Ensuring that child care is equally accessible to all New Hampshire children would reduce long-term disparities in education between children from affluent backgrounds and those living in poverty — giving children what they need to succeed in school and in life, and securing our future workforce.
That’s why I hope my fellow Granite Staters will join me in asking Senator Jeanne Shaheen to increase funding for Child Care Development Block Grants (CCDBG), so that Belknap County and every county in N.H. and the U.S. can improve access to child care for families. As reported in “Child care crunch: Parents, we have a problem,” Belknap County has less than half the child care slots it needs. We need higher investment in our kids’ futures.
I encourage Senator Jeanne Shaheen to continue to support increased funding for Child Care Development Block Grants (CCDBG).
Shari Lancaster
New Durham
