To The Daily Sun,
Recently, I received a letter from Senators Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan. Both Senator Shaheen and Senator Hassan are strong proponents of making voting accessible. My compliments to them for their thoughtfulness in including an application for an absentee ballot with the letter.
I mulled over a few thoughts on voting. Thank you in advance for reading them. While it is always tempting to doubt that our individual votes matter, I remember my father talking about why he enlisted in the Army during WWII. He felt that educating oneself on issues and candidates was vital and provided the tools for us to enjoy our privilege to vote in elections. That’s right, he viewed it as a privilege to have the opportunity to cast a ballot. He would point out that many people had fought, suffered, and even died so that we might have this chance to have a say in our government.
I have a few challenges to anyone who is eligible to vote. Become a registered voter today. Educate yourself about the official running for re-election; look at voting records and how well they work with political parties other than their own. There is a lot of great information regarding these matters to be found on http://gsp.legisnation.net/ . Go on social media, attend candidate events, and read the campaign information. Ask questions. Remember, actions speak louder that words.
Above all, don’t give up hope. Your vote DOES matter. See you at the voting booth on November 6.
June Garen
Gilmanton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.