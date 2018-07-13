To The Daily Sun,
Mr. Jim Connolly writes that due to his disgust with the remarks of Councilor Hamel, which he found disrespectful to firefighters, he will not be tipping any of the wait staff who serve him in N.H. when he visits our state this year. I fail to see how that proposed action will have any effect at all on Councilor Hamel. I suggest that he take his concerns directly to the town and not strike at innocent servers.
I don't see the correlation because there isn't one. I was deeply offended by the out-of-stater who tailgated my car through Alton the other day and barely avoided rear ending me not once, but three times, but I didn't go rip up my neighbor's flower bed. I got over it and went on with my life. People will say and do things that are offensive to others every day, all day, and what is offensive is often subjective. The mature response is to deal with the subject directly and not to lash out like a child having a tantrum. Two wrongs never make a right. #waitingforlaborday.
Nancy Bell
Alton Bay
