To The Daily Sun,
In response to Mr. Johnson’s letter regarding dogs being inside their homes 24/7 with little interaction from their people:
Yes, Mr. Johnson, it is a shame these dogs don’t have more time interacting with their people. I do agree with you on that account; however, people do have to work.
Maybe the owner of the dogs is having financial difficulties and is doing their best to maintain a home where they can keep the dogs, feed them, cover vet expenses, etc. There might be several scenarios keeping the owners from being able to walk their dogs on a daily basis.
My dog doesn’t get walked daily (mostly due to weather), nor is she allowed to roam about freely. If she’s not on a leash, she’s in the house.
Now having said this — perhaps you could offer to get to know the dogs and walk them a couple of times a week. Be a friendly neighbor and perhaps make a new friend. Just a quick little walk down the street and you will feel better knowing you’ve helped out the dogs and also helped out hardworking, busy people.
At least the dogs you mention aren’t left outside attached to a chain.
Just my two cents … but I do agree with you, if people don’t have the time for their pets, perhaps they shouldn’t have them.
Mary Pelchat
Thornton
