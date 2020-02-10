To The Daily Sun,
What else does the “Never Trump” group want? They started investigations for impeachment conducted mostly by Democrat supporters before their president was elected, turning up nothing. Nada.
They investigated staff members and illegally entrapped them, some into bankruptcy and others jail while illegally spying on their president by planting NSC members inside the White House. Democrats aren’t concerned about leaks occurring. But every leak turned into more false alarms.
Millions spent on investigating a Trump/Russia conspiracy and false accusations of a Supreme Court candidate. More strikeouts. Millions on investigating Ukraine conversations, more millions on impeachment, and now criticizing the Senate when it acquitted him. Why conduct investigations the House should have before supporting impeachment.
The Speaker says he is still guilty, although no one has proven of what. She shamefully tore up the State of the Union speech copy belonging to the full House and more important, to the American people, saying acquittal is not the same as not guilty. No, Nancy, it means setting free of charges, a synonym is exoneration.
The question’s answer is simple: removal by any means. He is not considered their president or our president. Guess what? He is now and through 2024.
Jim Raschilla
Alton Bay
