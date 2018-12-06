To The Daily Sun,
City servant, two-term Councillor Steve Barton of Franklin will step down from his Ward 3 seat after almost two decades of service.
Councillor Barton has never stopped being persistent in the pursuit of his goals. It has been a tough five years for Franklin politics. He stuck with it for far longer than anyone had a right to expect. And has been a caring public servant for over 16 years!
During his many years serving he has become a role model to a new generation. And his legacy will echo in Franklin politics for years to come. Good leadership is often a rare quantity, and should be acknowledged. This man has selflessly served the residents of this city for close to two decades (Legislative Committee member, Highway Safety Commission chair, Joint Finance Committee member, City Finance Committee member, Police Committee, chair).
While I am sure i am missing many accomplishments. He first distinguished himself as he served on the Franklin SAU#18 School board for 11 years as a board member.
Councilors Barton’s next challenge was the City Council. And quickly won his first term. As it came closer to his re-election bid it was obvious that he would not be deterred from getting that second term. And he soon was back to the important work that he was here for.
While some may celebrate this departure, many would like to see Councillor Barton stay at his post. The man has more than earned our respect, regardless of where you stand on the issues.
It has been a huge privilege and honor to get to see Counselor Barton at work. I have learned more than i thought was humanly possible in six months from this body of councillors and Council Barton played a key role in that. Thank you Councilor Barton for your years of public service. We wish you all the best wishes And now you can get on Facebook and complain with the rest of us.
Daniel Lee Allen
Franklin
