To The Daily Sun,
The members of the New Hampshire Electric Cooperative have a director who is as fine a public servant as I have ever known: Bill Darcy.
I have known Bill throughout his outstanding professional career both in New Hampshire and Connecticut. I was the state consumer counsel in Connecticut responsible for protecting utility consumers. Bill had similar roles in Connecticut, first as a consumer advocate with the duty of protecting electricity and telecommunications customers and then as head of the utility regulatory staff of the Department of Public Utility Control. His tenure was a time of stable utility rates and the start of non-monopoly renewable energy facilities powered by water, sun and wind.
Bill was later the head of the state trash and recycling agency where he provided waste management services to over 100 municipalities and a population of 2 million people. He promoted stable rates while protecting public health and safety.
In New Hampshire, he is the head of his town’s governing body and been a leader in securing vital broadband services for NHEC members. Broadband service is as essential to the health of our communities as rural electrification was during the previous century. Bill is the chair of NHEC’s broadband subsidiary and, when NHEC was understaffed last year, undertook the task of managing and writing a comprehensive broadband grant application, along with Leo Dwyer. His full-time efforts won the largest grant in NHEC’s history, a $50 million grant to provide broadband in 74 New Hampshire towns.
Bill delivers, and continues to deliver, with energy and wisdom. He squeezes the most value out of every consumer and taxpayer dollar, and continuously looks for grants and other opportunities to lower consumer burdens. He deserves the chance to finish the job.
Barry Zitser
Bethlehem
