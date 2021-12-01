To The Daily Sun,
Now in my dotage I have finally come to understand one of the favorite expletives of American political discussion: socialist. Enter the American political arena and there is no better way to vanquish the opposition than to tar it with the socialist label. Since we have entered the arena let us listen. Sports metaphors abound: the ball is in your court, that is par for the course, a Hail Mary pass, or, the favorite, a level playing field.
That last one has me wondering. If one is a red blooded chest thumping American Ayn Rand (who was Russian) capitalist why whine about the "level playing field"? Shouldn't one be quite willing to play on a mountain side, in a forest, or even a swampy marsh land? Well anyone who has tried to build on a mountain side, tried to clear a wood lot, or tried to drain and plant a swamp knows of the work and effort required.
Yet the rightist politician just invokes the level playing field and hastens to get on with the game as played by the rules of capitalism. The leftist says, wait a moment, that level playing field requires some work, a great deal of work. We are still on a mountain side, in the woods or in a swamp.
That the capitalist game can produce those things we all enjoy is not denied, but what is not sufficiently acknowledged in this country is that the playing field needs work, and that is what socialism is about, producing a playing field upon which the capitalist game can be played. No game if the playing field is not fit to be played upon.
Barry Dame
Gilford
