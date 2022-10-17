Wouldn’t it be nice if there were someone free to work across party lines, who had no agenda but the economic prosperity of Belknap County? Well, we do as Eliza Leadbeater is running as County Commissioner.
Eliza is recognized as an economic developer, entrepreneur, and educator. In 1992, she was hired as the first director of economic development for Belknap County.
She knows the County Commissioners office well, as her first office was in a closet of their office!
She understands programs of the federal government and how combined with state and local resources can move projects forward. She established the first non-profit loan fund in the state that partnered with banks to lend to local businesses. She coordinated the sale of tax credits to support housing projects, non-profits, and arts organizations. To coin a phrase, she “knows how to make deals.”
Eliza was the vision behind many initiatives, including helping to put funding together which brought rental housing, the Lakes Region Daycare Center, and a medical facility to the huge old mill at Busy Corner. The redevelopment of the Allen Rogers plant into Beacon St. West housing was a dream of hers. Her encouragement
brought the Winnipesaukee Playhouse to Meredith, worked to see the complex in Lakeport converted to the Opechee Inn, and saved the former Endless Belt mill on the river in Tilton from demolition.
Looking to make the “Stay, Work, Play” theme a reality in the 90’s, she arranged for students to tour local businesses and learn about jobs with good wages, training opportunities, health benefits, and retirement options.
Even in her retirement, she has been advising local businesses and organizations, as well as being a tireless volunteer/fundraiser. A vote for Eliza would be a vote for a better future for our County.
