I watched the town hall event that aired May 10 on CNN. I wanted to see it live rather than in selected segments. It was no surprise that it was mere moments before Donald Trump started spewing lies and conspiracy claims.
The reaction of the majority of the audience to his version of the E. Jean Carroll case appalled me. They laughed and clapped as if abusing someone is an acceptable thing to do. It isn't. A jury unanimously decided that the claims of sexual assault and defamation were proven and they held Trump accountable by awarding $5 million to Carroll.
An audience member asked, “How do you appeal to women voters who are concerned about the decision overturning Roe v. Wade?” Trump must have misunderstood the question as he didn't respond to the concern. He claimed that he was “honored” to put three judges on the Supreme Court to remove the reproductive health protections women have had since 1973. When asked if he would implement a federal abortion ban if he's elected in 2024, he gave no definitive answer. If a ban similar to one in Texas were implemented, women and girls would be forced to remain pregnant with no exception for rape, incest or the health of the mother unless and until her body started to shut down.
I find it hypocritical that there was such an outcry when the government suggested that we wear masks and get vaccinated for our own protection during COVID, but now some people think it's acceptable for the government to decide what's right regarding women's reproductive health.
I hope voters will take a moment to consider what is best for the country: to have the government tell us what our medical choices are or to make our own decisions.
Barbara Swanson
Gilmanton
