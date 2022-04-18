To The Daily Sun,
Warrant Article 7 provides the needed commercial kitchen for our Meals on Wheels program. The MoW program served over 30,000 meals last year to Moultonborough and area seniors at a nominal cost. The proposed addition for $865,000 in Article 7 would add a commercial kitchen and an additional 1,500 square feet for secure storage and office space for the MoW program. Work on upgrading the present Community Center can start this year, and construction can be done without a bond.
Article 8 proposes the town add $750,000 to the Community/Senior Center Fund. These are funds already collected from taxation, and presently being held in the town’s unassigned fund balance. Article 8 proposes instead of returning the $750,000 to taxpayers it will be added to the Community/Senior Center Fund. It will be held until the 2023 Town Meeting when voters will be asked to decide if they want to spend what some estimate around $15,000,000 on a new 30,000 square foot Community Center. The proposal is to tear down a perfectly good Lion’s Club to make room for the HUB.
Let’s take the prudent route this year, solve the MoW problem, provide more storage and meeting room space in the Lion’s Club by voting yes on Article 7, and NO on Article 8 that puts aside money for a project not even approved by the voters. Please attend your Town Meeting, Saturday May 14, 9 a.m., at Moultonborough Academy and vote yes on Article 7, and no on Article 8.
Barbara Koehler
Moultonborough
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.