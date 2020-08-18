To The Daily Sun,
Kim Tessari is a mom of two children and a wife. She has lived her entire life here in Carroll County except for her time in college. She is a kind, caring person. But don’t be fooled — she can be tough as nails when she has to be.
Kim is a lawyer. She is a former assistant county attorney for Carroll County and is currently a lawyer for the State Police in Tamworth. She has managed a caseload and prosecuted criminals. She has seen first hand what goes on at the county. She will not put up with the financial nonsense that goes on. Her Republican primary opponent has been a commissioner through all the ignored reports and recommendations, through the 2014 budget deficit, through the investigations by the Department of Labor, etc. And what has changed? We see the same problems over and over. Kim Tessari will not put up with it. Kim Tessari will take action to correct the problems.
I have heard the county referred to as the “Carroll County Country Club” because of the way it has been run for years. Did you know that just thus far in 2020, I have been told that the county has paid out over $300,000 to disgruntled former employees? And who pays the bills? You and me. It has to stop. And stopping it starts with voting for Kim Tessari in the primary on September 8th.
Barbara Koehler
Moultonborough
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.