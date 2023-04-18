Residents have an opportunity to prevent their taxes from going up by voting at the town meeting on Thursday, May 11, at 6 p.m. at Moultonborough Academy. Petition Article #2 for a Community Center (The HUB) is flawed with incomplete information. Here are a few points:
Mr. Mark Borrin stated to the selectboard that the town supports the HUB building. His claim is based on a survey of 478 voters, where 294 were in favor of the build. However, out of a population of just over 4,000, that is less than 10%. In fact, most people didn't even bother to take the survey, so we don't know what they think. For at least the past six years, the town has voted against building a community center.
Cost estimates of $333 per square foot to build are not from an actual bid. However, from ProEst Commercial Construction Site, estimates for a New Hampshire rec/gym building range from $347 to $680 per square foot, with no pool (or pools). Using Mr. Borrin's estimates, a $15 million loan at 5.5% over 20 years costs $24,763,944. At today's rates, it would be much higher.
The library is asking for nearly a $650,000 operating budget, not including maintenance; yet, Mr. Borrin estimates a $444,432 operating budget for a HUB building that is double the library's size, with pools and a gym, special skilled employee requirements, and maintenance. That makes no sense to me.
Taxpayers, many on fixed incomes, are fighting inflation, school costs, etc. To ask 90% to pay for 10% of residents for additional recreation is out of balance.
The HUB project only needs a 3/5 majority to pass. Voters can only influence the outcome by voting at the Moultonborough town meeting on Thursday, May 11, at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.