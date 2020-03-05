To The Daily Sun,
I want to thank Adam Drapcho and The Laconia Daily Sun for the recent feature article highlighting the We Care concert series presented by Temple B’nai Israel (TBINH.ORG). I am extremely proud to be a member of this small but vibrant congregation that has made a significant impact in our Lakes Region community. As we continue our mission to “lend a helping hand” to other non-profit agencies in our community, the real source of this support comes from our audiences who attend the concerts. It is through the sale of tickets that TBI can support agencies such as The Bridge House (TBHSHELTER.ORG), the beneficiary of the upcoming May 23 concert.
Tickets are just $29. Children 12 and under free with paying adult and students with ID pay $10 at the door. Purchase tickets online at TBINH.ORG, or at one of the following retail locations: Greenlaw’s Music in Laconia; Innisfree Bookshop in Meredith; Bayswater Books in Center Harbor; and at Ladder’s Thrift and Flip’n Furniture in Plymouth, retail establishments which directly support Bridge House.
We couldn’t do it alone and we appreciate the support of these retailers, our audiences, and the event sponsors, Miracle Farms Landscaping and Audi Nashua.
Barbara Katz
New Hampton
