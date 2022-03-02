To The Daily Sun,
I would like to say a heartfelt thank you to Ruth Larson and her associates for being instrumental in leading the Belknap County Delegates to vote for Dr. David Strang as the new Gunstock Commissioner. Per usual, Ruth and her smarmy Democrat friends ran several letters and full page ads in The Laconia Daily Sun, demonizing the competition. It was once again, the perfect thing to do to show the hatred the Democrats have for anyone they cannot control and for anyone who has a difference of opinion than they do. Not surprisingly, it overwhelmingly failed again.
What so many failed to acknowledge is that the Gunstock Drama Trauma began because some of the rule breakers of the Gunstock Commission were so outraged that the Belknap Delegation dared to call them out on their rule breaking efforts. No outrage that they routinely broke the rules and may have broken the law. No. It was outrage because they were actually called out for their actions. One commissioner cried victim and stepped down, but in my opinion, he stepped down to avoid the consequences of his actions. From all this malarkey came the onslaught of misinformation (the delegates want to privatize Gunstock, a sure death to the mountain) and politicians began sticking their noses in only to fuel the flames in their effort to redirect the scrutiny away from their actions.
I am so thankful for those who saw through the Democrats' vile use of the media to demonize a good candidate for Gunstock. I thank those delegates who voted for a Gunstock Commissioner who will help the Gunstock Commission to operate in full transparency and with integrity which in my opinion, has been missing for quite some time.
Barbara Howard
Alton
