To The Daily Sun,
I want to share a sincere thank you - from all of the Marden family - to those who turned out for Belmont Town Meeting and voted no on Article 25.
That no vote was a yes vote for conservation, saving open space, and maintaining the Jeff Marden Town Forest, along with other local lands overseen by the conservation commission.
My late brother Jeff cared deeply about preservation, wildlife habitat, recreation and the Belmont community. Our appreciation is heartfelt, and he would be proud of continued conservation investment and its access for all citizens.
Barbara (Marden) Binette
Belmont
