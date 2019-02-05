To The Daily Sun,
In regards to the recent letter from Weldon Bosworth of Gilford: “Time to stop baiting bears for kill with food for human”:
First of all, I’d like to say to Mr. Bosworth that it doesn’t sound to me like he actually knows much about baiting for bear. He makes hunting sound like hunters just go out, hang donuts on trees in the woods and, because of the yummy smell, here come the bears.
There is a lot of work and preparation that goes into getting the right spot, getting all your equipment out there, then waiting till the bears start coming around — if you’re lucky.
I was lucky to have five different bears come around to my bait site this year, one of which was a mother (and her cub). They frequented my site. My bait was natural food that bears love. No human food. I was blessed to just sit back and watch the baby climb into the bucket and eat till he was full. Momma got her fill as well. I know there are hunters out there who would have taken the shot. Yes, that is cruel. But not all hunters are like that. In fact, baiting allows you to take your time and make sure the bear doesn’t have cubs.
There are a lot of good hunters out there so please don’t gauge your opinion on a few bad eggs in the dozen. Just because someone has a bait site doesn’t mean he or she is going to be successful. There are plenty of times we have set out bait sites and have not had bears at them at all.
Fish and Game needs to manage the bear population, as well as deer, etc. They spend a lot of time collecting data regarding population in areas and make regulations based on their findings. If they were to take away baiting, the total number of bears would increase. We then would have a lot of nuisance bears. Baiting is just a tool to help manage a healthy population.
Denise Olivares
Laconia
