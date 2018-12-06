To The Daily Sun,
Warren Bailey: Congratulations for your WEEI “Hometown Hero” award.
You have been a great spokesperson for community involvement in the Lakes Region and beyond. Who can forget all Christmases in an unheated trailer collecting toys outside the Y?
One of my best memories of many was when some one broke in to the trailer and stole all the toys. Your broadcast that day was legendary. You could hear your total disgust for whoever would dare do such a terrible thing. I think by the beginning of the next day’s broadcast the trailer was filled with more toys than before the theft.
And because of this start the beat goes on. THANK YOU!
Larry Johnston
Laconia
