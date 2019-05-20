To The Daily Sun,
It is about 1 month since the horrific Sri Lanka Easter Sunday bombing attacks by Islamists that killed at least 250 innocent people and injured some 500 others. An astute commentator on BBC news remarked the Sri Lanka bombings, that targeted 3 churches and several hotels, was “the worst terror attack since 9/11.”
I found it very sad that columnist Robert Azzi has failed to even mention this slaughter in his recent columns or to offer any condolences to the Christian community. It is especially disheartening since Azzi had been invited to speak at several churches to present his “Ask a Muslim Anything” discussions. Never mind that this terror attack occurred on the most holy day for Christians.
News reports said the Sri Lanka terror attacks were carried out by Wahhabi Muslims. This sect of Islam, which is centered in Saudi Arabia, has been the religious ideology source to many terror attacks. There are several recent reports that state Christians are “the most persecuted” faith worldwide. Much of this persecution of Christians is in Muslim-majority countries. A recent UK study even says the Christians in the Middle East are on the verge of facing “genocide.” Yes, genocide.
But you won’t read about this in Azzi’s columns or in America’s so-called progressive media. No, move along, nothing to see here.
John Meinhold
Portsmouth
