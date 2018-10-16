To The Daily Sun,
I read Fran Taylor’s (of Holderness) letter to the editor last week attacking our District 1 Executive Councilor Joe Kenney in support of his opponent. In reading through her rant she made many untruths and dispersions about Joe Kenney.
Ms. Taylor states that the Joe Kenney Campaign has no election website. False, it has been up for several months: KenneyforNH.com; and Ms. Taylor states that the Kenney Campaign has no twitter or Facebook account, again false, they are online and on his palm cards.
Ms. Taylor states that Kenney appears not to be interested in his job. Well, that’s interesting, Executive Councilor Kenney has a 100% attendance at all his meetings throughout the state; he is recognized as the hardest working Executor Councilor on the Council, has traveled thousands of miles to meet city and town officials and constituents to resolve problems. He publishes a newsletter after every Governor and Council meeting and postS his weekly schedule each Monday.
Councilor Kenney has too many accomplishments to list, but I will speak to a few. He was a Champion of the BIOMASS industry and toured each and every facility (6) in his district, spoke at the State House Rally and encouraged lawmakers to override SB365 Veto to preserve the 900 wood industry jobs at risk. The RMI Company in Holderness personally thanked him for his efforts. His opponent attended none of these activities.
Councilor Kenney spoke out against the Northern Pass and that the deal was no good for New Hampshire. Again, his opponent was nowhere to be found at these SEC hearings.
Councilor Kenney spoke out about the defunding of Peer Support Recovery Coaching Program for drug and alcohol treatment in his District and was able to get the funding needed to continue this program. Again, no voice from his opponent on this topic.
Councilor Kenney has personally been responsible for job creation in Northern New Hampshire and without his involvement with NHDOT there would be no expansion of Rotobec Industries in Groveton which will produce 50 to 150 jobs in the near term.
Councilor Kenney has supported the Governor and Legislature budget to give back $20 million to the towns and cities for additional monies for bridge and road repair. He supported the $30 million dollars for school infrastructure safety, he has supported millions of dollars in funding for drug and alcohol treatment, recovery and prevention to respond to the Opioid Crisis and he has been a Champion to get more judges in the Northern part of the District. All of this while being fiscally responsible, a balanced budget and putting over a $100 million back into the rainy day fund.
It's clear that his opponent and supporters will do and say anything to discredit Councilor Kenney, but the reality is we are very fortunate to have his caliber of experience and knowledge. He has many years of State elected experience as a House and Senate legislative member and has worked the Executive Council position full-time for the past five years. His opponent has no experience in State Government and he is not committed full-time to the job, he just wants the job as a political activist.
I am supporting the re-election of Joe Kenney, our Marine Veteran and Executive Councilor, because he has traveled to the 108 towns and 4 cities and worked with local leaders to get things done. Vote Joe Kenney on November 6th.
Rosemary Landry
Meredith
