To The Daily Sun,
I just wanted to add the most recent update from the cable company discussion that has been going on recently in the community. When I recently went to pay my cable bill from Atlantic Broadband, I was informed the bill was higher than the statement noted. The bill was $1.05 higher and I was informed that the customer is now being charged that amount each month in the company’s efforts to “go green” — in hopes the customer pays online or by phone. I already pay by phone and wish I had known, I would have saved them all that trouble by printing and mailing my statement.
Scott Kipreotis
Laconia
Atlantic BB started sending me our bill on email and I just ignored them and waited to receive one in the mail. they sent a notice to terminate our service because we didn't pay the bill, so I called them and said to send me the bill and I would pay it. They told me it would cost a dollar for that service, but that is the only way you can get an itemized list of the charges. the customer should not have to pay extra to find out what they are paying for! This 'green' stuff is getting out of control! if they start charging me an extra buck just for the privilege of making a payment I'll deduct it from my payment. There are other options out there now.
