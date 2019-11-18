To The Daily Sun,
I want to thank Andrew Hosmer for belatedly acknowledging the civility of Rep. Spanos and his entire family during the recent mayoral campaign and also acknowledging Rep. Spanos’ contribution to the campaign issues.
During the campaign, Rep. Spanos forced Mr. Hosmer to publicly support the tax cap. Rep. Spanos forced Mr. Hosmer to declare he does not support Laconia becoming a sanctuary City and Mr. Hosmer now supports the second amendment. Mr. Hosmer did, however, belittle Rep. Spanos’ service as a member of the Commission studying the reuse of the former State School property. Rep. Spanos did an amazing job making a leopard change his spots!
Unfortunately, this may all change next week because Mr. Hosmer would be excommunicated from the Demolitioncrat Party if he stands by these positions.
The hypocrisy of Mr. Hosmer’s recent letter to the editor astounds me. During the campaign, Mr. Hosmer ran radio commercials on several different stations, airing every hour, stating that Rep. Spanos had no plans for Laconia’s future. Mr. Hosmer also mailed several thousand postcards implying Rep. Spanos would harm Laconia and was bad for the city. In addition, the local Democratic Party chairman, Carlos Cardona, wrote editorials to paint Rep. Spanos as sexist, homophobic, and racist.
Where did the money come from to pay for Mr. Hosmer’s defamatory campaign? Rick Green persistently pestered a Republican official about mayoral campaign funding but seemed completely uninterested in where Mr. Hosmer’s funding came from and how much money he spent. Mr. Green can certainly find out how much Mr. Hosmer spent on advertisements at The Laconia Daily Sun, a newspaper owned by Mayor Engler.
As a gracious human being and gentleman, Rep. Spanos will probably accept Mr. Hosmer’s letter as an apology for conducting a campaign of character assassination. Personally, I see it as the Saul Alinsky tactics of the Demolitioncrat Party brought to my hometown of 46 years by Mr. Hosmer and his supporters. Is this what we have to look forward to when he is mayor and he disagrees with you?
Charles Bradley
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.