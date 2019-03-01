To The Daily Sun,
On Tuesday, March 12, Moultonborough residents are encouraged to get out and vote in the 2019 Municipal election at the Moultonborough Public Safety Building. Along with the volunteers for public office seeking your vote, there are four proposed zoning articles that need your support.
Three of the proposed zoning amendments (Articles # 3, 4 and 5) can be considered “housekeeping” items that represent wording changes in specific chapters to clarify and/or correct the wording so that it is in agreement with other sections of the Zoning Ordinance.
The proposed zoning amendment which has proven to be of greatest interest is ARTICLE 2 on the ballot. It is the recommendation to adopt a West Village Overlay District (WVOD) to encourage future housing and economic development in the west end of Moultonborough, near the Center Harbor town line. This proposal is the result of long range planning work by your town Planning Board with input from community residents at various listening sessions and public hearings. It also stems from the goals and objectives established in the Land Use and Housing chapters of the town Master Plan.
Some of the key long term goals of development for this overlay district are to;
— Provide opportunity for greater economic activity and vitality for this area of Moultonborough.
— Encourage the development of service businesses, retail establishments and housing.
— Encourage development of a variety of housing styles and types with an emphasis on cost effective clustered and multi-tenant units while maintaining the character of residential and mixed-use neighborhoods which exist in adjoining areas.
— Encourage pedestrian-friendly amenities including safe routes for pedestrians and bicyclists, crosswalks, sidewalks, and quality landscaping.
— Encourage a safe and aesthetic environment for both pedestrian and vehicular travel.
— Provide consistency with objectives established in the Moultonborough Master Plan.
Please review the proposed zoning amendments in detail at the following website: (http://www.moultonboroughnh.gov/planning-board/pages/2019-proposed-zoning-amendments)
The Moultonborough Planning Board requests your vote of support for the proposed zoning arrticles.
Scott R. Bartlett, Chair
Moultonborough Planning Board
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.