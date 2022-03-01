To The Daily Sun,
I am writing regarding the upcoming election for Inter-Lakes School Board. Across the country anti-mask parents, unable to demand their way to whatever they want, have instituted coordinated efforts to overturn school board leadership itself. That is what is happening here.
In early January there were social media posts inviting several people – including Mark Anderson and Rachel Xavier – to run together as a block to overturn the Inter-Lakes School Board. Previous letters in this paper from Stacy Bivolcic and Karen Sticht made clear that supporters should vote for both Mark and Rachel because the ultimate goal is to overthrow the current board. Rachel wants to distance herself from Mark (maybe because he shouts down those who disagree with him, like he did at a board meeting last fall), but her own supporters are clear that they are running together and should be voted for as a block.
Interestingly, Harry Viens’ previous letter was curiously similar, at times word-for-word, to Rachel’s own recent submission. Any Inter-Lakes teacher would fail them both for plagiarism.
Much has been made of “parental choice” but this is a euphemism for being anti-mask. Mark and Rachel both signed petitions in the fall, at the height of the delta surge, in opposition to masks. None of the anti-mask candidates — Mark Anderson, Rachel Xavier, Kirsten Williams, or Andi Martin — have articulated a single other policy on which they support “parental choice”. How are teachers expected to keep track of each arbitrary choice for each child while also instructing them and managing their classrooms? Certainly they’re overworked enough already but they would given them all more work, then yell at them if they fail.
Now that masks are optional, I’d love to know what, if any, other specific policies any of these candidates stand for. The candidates and their supporters seem more worried about being the “fun” crowd at board meetings (“bring the popcorn”) than actually interacting as adults to maturely discuss the issues facing our school and our children.
These candidates and their supporters complain that parents have been taken out of the process, but that’s petulant and insulting to all Inter-Lakes teachers and administrators. They have always been able to email or call their child’s teacher, to meet with the principal, to speak up at board meetings, to write to the newspaper, and to vote on their representatives. What they mean is they don’t like the decisions the board has made. Their position is nothing but a childish temper tantrum because they didn’t get their way. Mark has even referred to Inter-Lakes staff as “the Gestapo” when they dare to correct him. That’s no way to be a leader.
When it comes time to vote, please vote for candidates that care about more than a singular hot button issue and who will represent our students, teachers, and families with respect and dignity. On Tuesday March 8, I will be voting for Charles Hanson, Mark Billings, Duncan Porter-Zuckerman, and Howard Cunningham.
Ashley Dunn
Meredith
