”A library outranks any other one thing a community can do to benefit its people.” Wise words from Andrew Carnegie, a great supporter of libraries.
Article #16 on this year’s warrant asks for $20,000 to be added to the capital reserve fund for the purpose of purchasing, building and/or renovating a facility (including furnishing and equipment) for the Ashland Town Library.
In the 21st century a library does so much more than check out books. The Ashland Town Library holds programs for all ages, from infants to adults. You can knit at the library, paint rocks, watch a movie, talk about books with other people, listen to music (live or recorded), see wildlife, meet authors and more. You can access the internet, look for jobs, file taxes, check out books electronically, read a magazine, make copies, look at old school yearbooks, and yes, still check out a real book, after consulting with the staff about what you like to read or learn about.
The library in Ashland has been located in the same building at the corner of Main and Pleasant Streets for 80 years. In that time there has been minimal additions or renovations. A new or renovated facility would open up more possibilities for materials and services that could be offered to residents. The above-mentioned services and programs now take place in cramped quarters, and participation is always limited by space.
We welcome donations at Ashland Town Library, P.O. Bx. 660, Ashland N.H. 03217, or at www.ashlandtownlibrary.org
Please support the library by voting yes on Article # 16. If you are interested in taking an active part in supporting the library, join the Friends of Ashland Town Library. Contact the library for more information (968-7928).
Ashland Town Library Trustees
Mardean Badger
David Ruell
Alice Staples
