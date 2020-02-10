To The Daily Sun,
I am ashamed and embarrassed that I voted for Mitt Romney for President. Mitt and Hillary belong together, as neither has accepted that Trump is President.
As part of my stupidity, I have put my Romney autograph baseball into my “crap” pile, e.g., Hillary toilet paper.
We now have a new villain, RIPWOMAN; she will tear you up and spit you out. When not acting as RIPWOMAN, she is disguised as Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi. Go against RIPWOMAN, and the Squad will get you.
I will be very happy when the N.H. Primary is over. I will no longer have to hear Tom Steyer tell me he can beat Donald Trump because he is a true billionaire. What a ‘Schiff Show’ the Democrat party has become.
Lastly, God bless President Trump.
Jim Mayotte
Sanbornton
