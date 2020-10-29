To the Daily Sun
As an educator for over thirty years, I feel obligated to share with Belknap County voters the position taken by the following Republican representatives, Harry Viens, Glenn Aldrich, Harry Bean, Deanna Jurius, Jonathan Mackie, Richard Beaudoin and Peter Spanos on HB 564 last year.
HB 564 – Relative to Possession of Firearms on School Property. This bill specified that no person shall knowingly carry a firearm on public school property including buildings, grounds, school buses and vans. Any person who violates the provisions of this paragraph shall be guilty of a class A misdemeanor. It provided exemption for anyone picking up or dropping off a student, provided the firearm remains in the motor vehicle.
All of the representatives listed above voted to table indefinitely this bill. This effectively kills the bill and doesn’t hold them accountable for their vote. Meredith and Gilford representatives are seeking re-election. Mr. Spanos and Mr. Beaudoin are not on the ballot. The four new Republican candidates running in Laconia should be asked their position on firearms in schools.
It takes time to research the voting records of our representatives, but it is imperative that we do so. As a candidate for state representative for District 3 which serves Laconia, I know how I would have voted, right along with Representatives Huot and St. Clair, in support of HB 564.
Marcia Hayward
Candidate for State Representative District 3
Laconia
