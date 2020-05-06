To The Daily Sun,
Reaction to"Why are red states "free" and blue states "prisons?" by Mr. J. Mayotte:
I have always admired a questioning mind and say kudos to Mr. Mayotte, who had time to pose a "few "questions. As a matter of count: 18. Wow. much thought. Now I have a question: would he care to answer his own questions with the same thought he took in posing them? I would much appreciate his answers.
I would like to raise a single question of my own and wonder if he would answer it.
1. Why does he say "God bless President Trump" and not even mention the first real hero responders (nurses, doctors, and ETMS) and the preponderance of soulful Americans (not red/blue) who do understand that this virus pathogen only wants a host victim with no concern if male/female, old (preferred ) or young, or any race? These are the hero soulful people around the globe who I admire and are doing God's work everyday 24/7. They are taking action in spite of the lack of a national leadership especially so here in the United States. If you doubt my statement, why is it that USA leads in cases and deaths of COVID-19 in the world.
Dr. Arthur Costonis
Bristol
