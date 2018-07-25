To The Daily Sun,
I am currently serving on the Bristol Budget Committee. Excluding a short break, I have served 17 years on that committee. During that time a number of proponents of regionalizing various services appeared before the committee to testify how great this idea would be for the residents and taxpayers of Bristol. I opposed this concept based on my belief that accountability would suffer and this entity would take on a life and will of its own.
While taxpayers were distracted by other projects, regionalization crept into our town EMS service department. Bristol's EMS services cover Alexandria, Danbury, Hill and Bristol. It provides a quality 24/7 service for all those communities, however, Bristol taxpayers support a disproportionate share of the costs. Bristol taxpayers are charged for almost all of the capital expenditures, ambulance and building The towns covered by the contract pay only a minimum fee that is reduced by patient reimbursements collected from insurance companies and Medicare. Other than Bristol, Alexandria pays the most for that service at $53,619, not bad for quality 24/7/365 ambulance service.
$129,783 dollars in patient fees are currently being applied to towns to offset membership in the regional EMS service. That money should be credited to the EMS regional service as a separate entity and not rebated to member towns. This money to be used to address the capital needs of the regional ambulance service. The Newfound Region Ambulance Service is a de facto "enterprise" organization and should be run as one, capital costs should be shared by all the member towns, not just Bristol taxpayers. The population and service area of member towns is larger that the population and area of Bristol, and expenses should be shared equally.
Paul Simard
Bristol
