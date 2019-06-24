To The Daily Sun,
As much water and elements make up the human body it is no more than that without the one key — life. Some scientist and individuals want life to be a function of the arrangements of elements, if their endeavors prove life is just happenstance (starting of course with the most basic organism) and they find themselves on the road to creating higher and more complex organisms will they proclaim the words in Genesis 3-22 true, “man is as one of us, we must watch and care for him.” I don’t think so. It wasn’t the body which was being spoken of.
(https://www.quantamagazine.org/first-support-for-a-physics-theory-of-life-20170726/)
Life is a form of energy not found in the science of E=mc2, it applies to the material universe.
Science has long been a part of the human endeavor; some "natural philosophers" evolved seeking provable results, which in recent centuries has developed our wellbeing and quality of life. As far back as 1893 our town was to have electric street lighting.
Einstein’s Theory of General Relativity, in 1905, lit the minds of many after proof showed it to be correct. E=mc2 proved very impressive with the first test of an atomic bomb. The elements of the physical universe have proven very useful (and dangerous) but the one thing about them which Einstein’s equation states is that energy and mass are equivalent, the energy in 100+ pounds of uranium is quite impressive.
The other thing about it is that energy doesn’t cease to exist, it may change but whether as mass or energy it still is. Consider the energy that is light, traveling for some billions of years entering your eye being transformed to an electrical pulse and you see a star. Or that bismuth which is very slightly radioactive is very stable (its half live is more than 20 billion billion years), that is to say 100 grams would have decayed to 99.9999999 grams after 14 billion years. If nothing else is left to the universe but a bit of bismuth it will still be a long time before the end.
No less is the energy that is life. Science with all their accumulated knowledge of the last 100 years can only account for about 5 percent of the universe; some 25 percent they are sure is matter which can’t be seen. the other 70 percent is to date unknown. They know it is there, referring to it as "dark energy." If it is that science one day finds the trigger which brings inert matter/energy to life — self replicating, will they be able also to identify that energy into the equation of the tangible universe suffice to say it’s no more than a parlor trick.
Until then, are we to continue to discard life to convenience ourselves as we choose, hold others accountable for their takings at least to some degree such that they are punished/inconvenienced. Our whim of regard no more than a moment, then another day.
Life’s half life may be gone in a heartbeat; or as bismuth it may be all that is left, in the long 20 billion-billion years after the ending. No joy, a breath not taken, just an unending final moment.
(https://www.livescience.com/39451-bismuth.html)
Gerald Brooks
Meredith
